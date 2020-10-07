Contango (LON:CGO) Trading Down 5%

Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79.

In related news, insider Oliver Stansfield purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.