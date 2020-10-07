Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.24. 4,873,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,003,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 3.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 504.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 794,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 334.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 644,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.