Contrasting Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oragenics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oragenics and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.36%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oragenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -308.40% -143.24% Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -265.88% -93.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and Aptevo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.37) -1.58 Aptevo Therapeutics $32.42 million 0.75 -$40.45 million ($15.27) -0.49

Oragenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptevo Therapeutics. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Oragenics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc. develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring compound for use in weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against dental caries, or tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc. and its subsidiary, Intrexon Actobiotics NV to develop AG013; and a license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04. It also has a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices, Inc. for coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.