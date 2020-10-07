Contrasting Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cactus has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cactus and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $628.41 million 2.43 $85.61 million $1.86 10.88 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.92 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 11.96% 14.25% 9.00% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Cactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cactus and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 4 7 1 2.75 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cactus presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Cactus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Summary

Cactus beats Profire Energy on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

