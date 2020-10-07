Contrasting Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and JBS S A/S (NASDAQ:JBSAY)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and JBS S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.39 $18.39 million $0.44 87.43 JBS S A/S $49.70 billion 0.19 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

JBS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cal-Maine Foods and JBS S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50 JBS S A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.97%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than JBS S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and JBS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 3.19% 4.61% 3.89% JBS S A/S -0.05% 18.89% 4.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats JBS S A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.