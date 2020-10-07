Contrasting Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 89.06% 67.17% 57.16% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $5.96 million 5.29 $6.68 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.98 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 12, 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

