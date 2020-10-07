Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $109.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $173.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $487.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.00 million to $493.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $476.40 million, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $518.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,703. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

