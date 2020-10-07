CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

COR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,007. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

