CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). CorMedix reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CorMedix stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

