Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.29. 2,239,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,264,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.