Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,518. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.