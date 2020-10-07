Cortex (CTXC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.24 or 0.04856353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

