Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Costamare has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

CMRE opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of -617.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Costamare has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

