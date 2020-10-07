Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $358.35. 2,758,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.05 and a 200 day moving average of $318.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

