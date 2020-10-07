Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.35. 2,758,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,770. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

