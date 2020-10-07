Covesting Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,025.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $11,025.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

