COVESTRO AG/S’s (COVTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COVESTRO AG/S stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,727. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

