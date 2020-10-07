Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) (ASX:CCP) Insider Richard Thomas Buys 2,000 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) (ASX:CCP) insider Richard Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.10 ($12.21) per share, with a total value of A$34,200.00 ($24,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$21.92.
Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) Company Profile
See Also: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.