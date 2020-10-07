Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) (ASX:CCP) Insider Richard Thomas Buys 2,000 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) (ASX:CCP) insider Richard Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.10 ($12.21) per share, with a total value of A$34,200.00 ($24,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$21.92.

Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP.AX) Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

