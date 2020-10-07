Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $325.09 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

