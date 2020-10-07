Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $325.09 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,654.54 or 1.00025112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

