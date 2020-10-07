Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 747 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.64. 543,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.