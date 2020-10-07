Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 79,278 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,278 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xylem by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock worth $3,811,958. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.