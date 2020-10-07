Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. 3,991,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,355. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

