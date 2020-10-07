Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone Group worth $42,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 2,506,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,765. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

