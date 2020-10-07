Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,430.43.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.96. 5,066,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,025. The stock has a market cap of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.