Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,072,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708,072. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

