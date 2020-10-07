Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.53. 1,491,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $144.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

