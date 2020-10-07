Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. 6,041,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

