Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $32.58 on Tuesday, hitting $1,453.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,537.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,415.66. The company has a market capitalization of $988.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

