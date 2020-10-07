Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 22,901,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.