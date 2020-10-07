Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $24.33 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

