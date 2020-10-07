Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.02 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.