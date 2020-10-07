Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $32.10 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

