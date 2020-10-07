Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $40.49 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,483 shares of company stock worth $38,561,651. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.98. 2,001,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.70. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

