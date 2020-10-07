Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $41.55 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.46. The company had a trading volume of 935,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

