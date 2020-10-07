Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $76.15 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. 5,809,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

