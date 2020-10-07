Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

