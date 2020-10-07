Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 9,040,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

