Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $358.35. 2,758,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

