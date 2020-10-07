Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,439 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,292,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.58. 850,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

