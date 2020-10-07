Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,564 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 5,826,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

