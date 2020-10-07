Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.