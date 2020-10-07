Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 56,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,591,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

