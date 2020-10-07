Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,924,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

