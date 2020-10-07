Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. 12,485,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The company has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

