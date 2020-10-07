Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.72. 3,359,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.