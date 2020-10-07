Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,742 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

