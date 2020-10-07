Critical Analysis: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (NASDAQ:ALPMY)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.04 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.97 billion 2.24 $1.80 billion $0.96 15.03

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.47%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -146.01% -127.61% ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.