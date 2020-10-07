CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $104,787.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,400,871 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

