CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Tops $96,712.98

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 9% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $96,712.98 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,426,439 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

